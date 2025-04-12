Labour Ministry, SOS Ghana to provide over 8,500 jobs to Ghanaians abroad 

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, in partnership with the SOS Labour Ghana – a job placement specialist company, will provide over 8,500 foreign jobs for Ghanaian youth.

The partnership, in line with the government’s Work Abroad Programme, would see redundant and excess Ghanaian workers placed in well-paid jobs in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia.

Workers, including carpenters, masons, welders, heavy duty equipment mechanics and operators, and structural iron workers, would benefit from the programme, earning monthly income of $500 and $4,000.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the sector minister, at a meeting with a delegation from the company in Accra, on Friday, said the partnership would help in reducing the country’s unemployment situation.

The delegation, including 10 queenmothers, representing Naa Okaitso IV of Abola in Accra, were led by Rev Dr Princess Asie Ocamsey, the Chief Executive Officer of SOS Labour Ltd.

The minister said there would be intentional mechanisms to enable beneficiaries to contribute to national development through remittances and a housing scheme, a portion of their salaries would be committed to building houses in the country.

“We are giving them an opening to go out there, build themselves and come back home to be much more useful in our job enterprise, building their economy and creating value for themselves,” he said.

He expressed concern over the youth graduating as nurses, teachers and computer scientists but would have to stay at home for several years due to the lack of jobs.

He was confident that the implementation of the Work Abroad Programme would address that situation, while ensuring that Ghanaian workers abroad where not abused.

“We want to make sure that when people are sent out there, our labour laws will still protect them and be treated fairly with respect and with dignity whilst they earn proper income from what they work for,” said Dr Pelpuo.

He cautioned foreign companies against “firing or picking people and dumping them in another country,” reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring that they did not suffer to the point of death.

On her part, Dr Ocamsey, who is also a renowned African Union (AU) Migration Consultant, said the initiative was designed to encourage more employment opportunities abroad for the Ghanaian youth.

She said it would provide over 8,500 job opportunities in the medium-to-long-term, covering renewable contracts of two-years, including free accommodation, transport and food.

“The first jobs are calling for 800 men – general labourers, okada riders and warehouse helpers – and 200 women; comprising utility helpers and factory hands, through the company’s ‘Quenching the Thirst4Jobs for good’ initiative,” Dr Ocansey said.

Source: GNA