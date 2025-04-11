Western North Region records over 1,600 new HIV infections each year – AIDS Commission 

Dr Kharmacelle Prosper Akanbong, Acting Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, says the Western North Region records over 1,600 new cases of HIV each year.

The Western North is one of the Regions with high HIV prevalence rate in the country.

He attributed the infection rate to the presence of mining activities, and migration as well as cases of prostitution within the Region.

He called for coordination mechanisms among stakeholders to intensify preventive measures to enhance responses against the HIV spread in the region.

The Ag. Director General said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he paid a working visit to the Western North Region.

Dr Akanbong said management of the Commission at the national level was taking steps to fight the HIV infection in the country through an actionable sustainability framework.

He said the framework had been developed and would soon be sent to cabinet for approval to ensure its implementation.

He advised the citizenry to be responsible for their lives and desist from indulging in activities that could expose them to being infected by the HIV virus.

Source: GNA