Ghana starts plastic sector circular economy project to create 7000 jobs

The Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST) has begun the implementation of a $7 million-project to support Ghana’s transition to a circular economy in the plastic sector.

The Circular Economy Framework for the Plastics Sector in Ghana (CEF-PS) forms part of the implementation of the National Plastic Management Policy, which was developed and approved by Cabinet in 2020.

The project, funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), has earmarked $4.35million for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to pilot projects to advance Ghana’s circular economy framework.

The MEST on Thursday disbursed $331,606 to 10 beneficiary SMEs to champion the pilot projects and create about 7,000 jobs.

The beneficiary SMEs are Coliba Waste Management Services Limited; McKingtorch Africa; Nelplast Eco Ghana Ltd; Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant Limited (IRECOP)/ Zoomlion; and Maintenance Sustainability Africa.

The others are Consortium (Asase); Consortium (Sesa); UPPR; Pure Home Water, and Consortium (City Waste Recycling).

Among the projects to be implemented are the setting up of six community buy-back centres for plastic waste collection, creation of jobs through engagement with waste pickers, collection and recycling of 10 tonnes of plastic waste bags, and production of 3,457 tonnes of pavement blocks or bricks from plastic wastes.

The five-year programme is expected to prevent at least 13,000 tonnes of marine litter, collect at least 93,000 tonnes of plastic waste, and train 2,000 stakeholders in the plastic sector on circular economy and related skills.

Mr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, tasked the SMEs to use the allocated funds for the intended purposes and assured them of the Ministry’s commitment to exploring funding opportunities to sustain the project.

“You should be conscious that I will monitor to see the money utilised. You need to use the money for the purpose for which it is intended and I will take particular interest in the monitoring,” he said.

In a speech read on behalf of Ms Muge Dolun, UNIDO Project Manager, she said the project would prevent plastic leakage into the environment, prevent marine littering and decouple plastics from fossil fuel feedstocks.

Mrs Lydia Essuah, the Coordinator, CEF-PS Project, tasked the SMEs to stick to the timelines to avoid delays in the project implementation.

Circular economy is a system where resources are used repeatedly, minimising waste and pollution.

It aims to keep resources in use for as long as possible to ensure non-wastage.

