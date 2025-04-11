IGP leads delegation to evaluate Bawku security situation  

Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, on Thursday visited Bawku in the Upper East Region with a team to evaluate security after clashes between the youth and police.

The delegation, made up of officers from operations, investigations, and intelligence units, aimed to gather firsthand insights into the prevailing conditions.

A press release by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mrs. Grace Akrofi-Ansah, Director of Police Public Affairs Directorate, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said calm was restored in Bawku on April 9, 2025, after joint efforts by the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces.

The statement said that one person, Fuseini Iddrisu, lost his life during the incident.

“Five other persons, including one Police officer and one Immigration officer sustained gunshot injuries and are on admission receiving medical attention.

“Some properties belonging to the police, including two vehicles and a rented police accommodation at Binduri, as well as houses of some police officers, were damaged,” the release said.

Security measures in Bawku and surrounding communities have since been intensified, with joint Police and Military patrols ongoing.

The IGP’s visit will include commiserating with the family of the deceased, visiting injured persons receiving medical care, and reaching out to officers who lost properties due to the violence, the statement continued.

“We would like to assure the public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to work with the Ghana Armed Forces, chiefs, opinion leaders, and all other stakeholders to ensure security, law, and order in Bawku,” the police assured.

Source: GNA