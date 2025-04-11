Spanish patrol vessel docks at Sekondi Naval Base 

A Spanish patrol vessel christened: “Relámpago” has docked at the Sekondi Naval Base in the Western Region as part of the Spanish Navy’s support to enhance maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The scheduled vessel stopover was in line with the framework of the European Union (EU) Coordinated Maritime Presence in the Gulf of Guinea and aimed at carrying out maritime surveillance and environmental awareness activities for the Ghana Navy at Sekondi.

The vessel, traversed the seas of Angola, Cameroon, Gabon and Benin, and would sail off to Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Mauritania from Sekondi.

The Spanish patrol vessel was to increase security in the Gulf of Guinea and foster cooperation between the EU and West African states in their fight against piracy, drug trafficking, illegal transhipment of fisheries and marine pollution.

Mr Angel Lossada Torres-Quevedo, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, during an interaction with the Western Regional Minister, and Ghana Navy officials said the move underscored Spain’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s defence and efforts in the Gulf of Guinea.

He stated that global cooperation and collaboration was vital in addressing pressing issues like maritime security and climate change.

Mr. Torres-Quevedo noted that the visit highlighted the growing partnership between the Ghana Navy and the Spanish Navy, focusing on strengthening maritime cooperation and training for both countries.

Mr Torres-Quevedo said: “We are neighbours, we are having the same border problems, and the world today is not a world of isolated states so we have to work together to have a world that is manageable, where we can live in peace, and that is our common interest.”

Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, lauded the support of the Spanish government to the Region and the country in general, and called for such cooperation to continue.

He said: “Let me take this opportunity to highlight the cooperation that has existed between our two countries, Ghana and Spain, and to specifically say that Western Region is also appreciative of the benefits that we have derived from it over the years.”

The Minister mentioned the scholarship that Spain had offered to students at the Takoradi Technical University, “and the training you are seeking to provide for the Petroleum Hub which is a very important facility in this region.”

Mr Nelson noted that such cooperation was very important to the people of the Region, adding that, “The Western Naval Command is here, and maritime security has become a very topical issue and so to have the two countries cooperate is very refreshing for us.”

The Regional Minister and some security personnel toured the vessel.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Ambassador, the Captain of the Ship and some crew members, later paid a courtesy call on Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, at his palace in Essikado.

Source: GNA