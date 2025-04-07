TAEF calls on Burkinabe military authorities to release detained journalists immediately

The African Editors Forum (TAEF) has called on the military authorities in Burkina Faso to immediately release three journalists being held in detention for their views.

In a press stamen issued Monday April 7, 2025, the group representing the continent’s editors, media managers and educators expressed its deep concern over the erosion of press freedom and the alarming state of media repression in Burkina Faso.

The statement is in reaction to the arbitrary arrest, detention, and degrading treatment of three respected journalists: Guézouma Sanogo, Boukari Ouoba, and Luc Pagbelguem.

The statement made reference to a video recently circulated on social media which shows the three journalists—who had earlier been detained for expressing critical views of the authorities—clad in military uniforms while in custody.

“This deeply disturbing footage confirms growing fears for their safety and raises serious concerns about the deliberate humiliation and criminalisation of journalists by the Burkinabe military authorities,” the statement said.

“TAEF strongly condemns these actions and demands the immediate and unconditional release of the three journalists,” the statement added.

TAEF noted further that the continued detention and public parading of media professionals not only violates their rights and dignity but also creates a climate of fear that undermines journalistic independence and citizens’ right to information.

“These actions are in direct violation of Burkina Faso’s obligations under international law, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” it said.

TAEF therefore called on the Burkinabe authorities to release the detained journalists without delay, end all forms of media repression, and reaffirm their commitment to freedom of the press.

The group urged regional and international actors—including the African Union, ECOWAS, UNESCO, the UN Human Rights Council, and global press freedom organisations—to join them in demanding justice, accountability, and protection for journalists in Burkina Faso.

“Journalism is not a crime. It is a vital pillar of democracy and public accountability. The safety, independence, and dignity of journalists must be upheld at all times,” the statement concluded.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi