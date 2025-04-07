Chinese Ambassador backs sustainable mining, community development in Ghana

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tong Defa, has lauded the establishment of the Association of China (Ghana) Mining LBG (ACGM) as a key step towards deepening sustainable and inclusive development in Ghana’s mining sector.

Describing the Association as a “bridge for a win-win cooperation,” Mr Tong said the initiative aligned with Ghana’s ambition to modernise its mining industry, while protecting its rich natural heritage.

Ambassador Tong stated: “Ghana’s lush forests and clear waters are as valuable as gold and silver,” urging members of the Association to prioritise ecological preservation alongside economic development.

He was speaking at a colourful ceremony, in Accra, at which the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, inaugurated the ACGM under the theme: “Responsibility, Sustainability, Excellence, and Growth.”

It comprises major Chinese mining firms and mining sector services companies.

The event also marked the announcement of the China-Ghana Mining Community Development Foundation, aimed at mobilising dedicated funds to support sustainability and community empowerment and development initiatives.

Mr Tang ZhenJiang serves as Chairman, with Mr Kevin Chen, Secretary General (Golden Star Wassa, subsidiary of Chifeng Gold); and three Deputy Chairmen: Mr Kevin Wu of JH Resources Exploration Limited, Mr Libin Xu of Ghana Manganese Company Limited, and Mr Qingming Tang of Earl International Mining Ltd.

Ambassador Tong identified five key focus areas for the ACGM as promoting standardised development, information sharing, technical cooperation, community development, and environmental protection. Ambassador Tong pledged the continued support of the Chinese Embassy, expressing optimism that the Association would “inject new momentum into Ghana’s economic growth and the high-quality development of Chinese enterprises.”

Mr Buah, who spoke on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, described the inauguration as “a significant milestone that ushers in a new chapter in Ghana-China collaboration in the mining sector.

“One that promises mutual growth, technological advancement, and sustainable development,” he explained.

He underlined the Government’s zero tolerance for illegal mining drive, describing Galamsey as “an act of environmental terrorism and economic sabotage”.

Mr Buah tasked the ACGM to serve as “a beacon of integrity,” upholding Ghanaian mining laws, while supporting community upliftment.

“China has long been a partner in Ghana’s mining sector. The establishment of the ACGM reflects the commitment of Chinese investors to responsible and long-term engagement in this very critical industry,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the potential of Chinese technical expertise in areas such as underground mining, low-grade ore development, and mining-related nuclear training, to improve efficiency and global competitiveness in Ghana’s mining industry.

Mr Tang, for his part, reaffirmed the Association’s core mission to promote responsible mining, technological innovation, and community-driven development.

He expressed readiness to work closely with Ghana’s Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Youth Development to empower young people through a cooperative system.

“Through this Association, we will unify industry consensus, fulfil social responsibilities, and empower communities,” Mr Tang said.

“Together, we will write a remarkable new chapter in China-Ghana collaboration.”

The event, rich in cultural display, featured traditional performances by the Atitirew Cultural Troupe and brought together dignitaries and key players in Ghana’s mining sector.

They included Ministers of State, Parliamentarians, and renowned entrepreneur Mr Ibrahim Mahama, founder of Engineers and Planners, a mining service provider.

