Chamber of Mines appoints Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah as Acting CEO

The Executive Council of the Ghana Chamber of Mines has appointed Mr. Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah, the Chamber’s Director of External Relations and Communications as the Acting Chief Executive Officer, pending appointment of a new CEO.

Mr. Nantogmah brings to this interim position over 26 years of experience in the mining industry, with expertise in communications, environmental management, sustainability, public relations, marketing, government relations, and stakeholder engagement.

Mr. Michael Edem Akafia, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, expressing confidence in Mr. Nantogmah’s ability to steer the Chamber during this transition said, “we express our sincere appreciation to Ahmed for his long-standing service to the Chamber and for accepting this leadership role at the Secretariat.”

He said his wealth of experience and profound industry knowledge would be invaluable as “we continue to enhance the mining industry’s role as a vital pillar of Ghana’s economy.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Sulemanu Koney has retired as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines after more than two decades of dedicated service.

Dr. Koney, who assumed the role of CEO in 2014, attained the statutory retirement age in April 2024 and was asked by the Council to stay on until March 2025.

It said this ends an illustrious tenure marked by strategic leadership and significant contributions to Ghana’s mining sector.

Dr. Koney began his journey with the Chamber in 2000 as the Director of Analysis, Research, and Finance.

He said by 2014, he had ascended to the role of CEO and throughout his tenure, he spearheaded significant industry initiatives, promoted collaboration between mining companies and the government, and championed policies that bolstered the sector’s contribution to national development.

His leadership was pivotal in advancing discussions on responsible mining, proactive fiscal policies, local content, and environmental sustainability, ensuring the industry remained a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy.

Mr. Akafia lauded his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication.

He said, “Dr. Koney’s remarkable service and commitment to the Chamber and the mining industry have been truly inspiring. His leadership has left an indelible mark on the industry, and we are immensely grateful for his contributions.”

Mr. Akafia expressed deep appreciation for Dr. Koney’s service saying “On behalf of the Executive Committee, Council, and the entire Chamber, I extend our profound gratitude to Dr. Sulemanu Koney for his years of meritorious service. His impact has been extraordinary, and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

The Ghana Chamber of Mines remains committed to promoting responsible mining, fostering industry growth, and contributing positively to Ghana’s economic development.

Source: GNA