SDA school shooting: Police begin investigation

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at the Adventist Senior High School on Friday, April 4, at about 1200 hours.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a I6-year-old second year student (name withheld) brought a locally manufactured pistol loaded with one BB ammunition to school.

The student allegedly attempted to show the firearm to his classmate and during an exchange the firearm accidentally discharged, hitting another student.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Godwin Atsu Ahianyo, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, said: “All names of those involved are being withheld.”

“The injured student had since been treated at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and is currently in stable condition.”

The juvenile suspect has been arrested and the empty cartridge recovered and retained as evidence, the release noted.

During the questioning, the suspect stated that he took the weapon from his father’s bedroom without his father’s knowledge.

The authorities were working to locate and arrest the father to assist with the investigation, it said.

Source: GNA