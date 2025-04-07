TDC to conduct land, asset audits – MD

Mr. Courage Nunekpeku, the Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, has announced that the company will be embarking on a lot of property and land audits to confirm initial findings on TDC’s lands.

Mr. Nunekpeku revealed that TDC lost most of its land to the previous government; therefore, so there is a need to conduct the audit.

“All our lands have been sold out; every land of TDC is sold out; commercial and residential are gone. I did an assessment, and they are telling me we have only 23 plots left at Community 24, and we are embarking on a property audit to see if indeed that is what was left for us,” he said.

According to the MD, preliminary checks showed that some of the companies that have been allocated land do not even exist.

Addressing staff of the company at staff durbar, he stated that, “they sold everything, including reservations; even in your backyard, this land was sold…to the extent that the union land, that I was told deductions were made for, that land called Ocean Park, even that land is sold.”

According to him, when he assumed office some weeks ago, the first thing was for him to make a presentation on the lands of TDC to the president, adding that, when he went round, he could not find anything.

Rather, he found portions of reserved lands that have been given to companies like Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO).

He further said other available lands were the Kaiser Flats, which have been demolished by the company, as well as some spaces within Community One Site Three.

Mr. Nunekpeku disclosed that as part of the management’s plans, the Site Three infilling project would be enhanced to make it a gated community.

Mr. Nunekpeku added that TDC was taking off containers and squatters in the area to help it achieve the needed enhancement, noting further that they intend to put up two units of 15-storey buildings at Site Three, which, if successful, would be replicated at the Kaiser Flats area.

He said in addition to that, the stretch between the Kingdom Books towards the highway would also be developed into shops and offices to be rented out to add to the inflows of the TDC.

The MD again said the company’s 32 rooms with a pavilion clubhouse at Tema Community Six, which have been abandoned for many years, would be looked at, as he has also contacted professionals, including architects, to look at the best way to remodel it.

Source: GNA