Eastern Region FDA destroys 2.5 tons of unwholesome products

The Eastern Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has carried out a massive disposal of about 2.5 tons of unwholesome products from some places with the consent of their owners.

The disposed products which included drugs, cosmetics, canned foods, drinks, and medical equipment, were seized from places such as the information centers, supermarkets, Over the counter, food retail joints, and pubs.

The items were safely disposed of at the Akwadum dumping site near Koforidua amid tight security and expert watch.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Mrs. Anita Owusu-Kuffour, Eastern Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority, said that the authority was mandated to check on the safety of products under their regulatory control.

But the manufacturers and producers too had the right to report the unsafety status of their products to the FDA for proper disposal.

“The FDA seeks the services of the Management of the Landfill Site and uses the appropriate equipment to burn, bury, crash or churn for safer and successful disposal of the non-conforming products to prevent the activities of scavengers,” she said.

The equipment used for the destruction exercise included an excavator and bulldozers.

The FDA protects public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices.

It is also responsible for the safety and security of Ghana’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and regulating tobacco products.

Source: GNA