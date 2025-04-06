Police probe Kokoase woman’s murder

The Central North Regional Police Command is investigating the alleged murder of a female adult at Kokoase, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman, identified as Tahiru Zenabu, was found dead in her room with a cloth tied around her neck and some blood stains in her hands,” a police brief said on Saturday.

Items found at the scene included a super glue container, a torn condom package and an apple.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Twifo Praso Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, it said.

“Investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime to face justice,” the brief stated.

Source: GNA