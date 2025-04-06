Karpowership Ghana Appoints Oscar Kojo Amonoo-Neizer as New Managing Director

Karpowership Ghana has appointed Ing. Oscar Kojo Amonoo-Neizer as its new Managing Director, the company said in a statement.

With over 30 years of experience in the energy sector, Mr Amonoo-Neizer brings extensive expertise in policy and energy management, technical regulation, electrical design, and project coordination.

Prior to joining Karpowership Ghana, Mr Amonoo-Neizer served as the Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission of Ghana, where he played a key role in policy formulation, regulatory compliance, and the strategic development of the country’s energy sector.

His leadership was instrumental in the implementation of technical regulations, the development of energy efficiency standards, and the enhancement of compliance frameworks within the country’s electricity and natural gas industries.

He previously served as Director of Energy at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), where he led technical audits, policy development, and regulatory enforcement to ensure efficiency and reliability within Ghana’s electricity sector.

A trained Electrical Engineer from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ing. Amonoo-Neizer holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana Business School and a Postgraduate Certificate in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from Fachhochschule Aachen, Germany.

He is also a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) and has been actively involved in international energy negotiations and regulatory discussions.

Speaking about his new role, Ing. Amonoo-Neizer said, “As the new Managing Director of Karpowership Ghana, I am excited to lead a company that is committed to supplying reliable power to the national grid. Together with our talented team, we will continue to strengthen our operations and ensure that Karpowership Ghana remains a cornerstone of the country’s power sector for years to come.”

Karpowership Ghana remains a key player in the country’s energy mix, supplying consistent and reliable power to the national grid.

With Mr Amonoo-Neizer at the helm, the company is expected to consolidate its contributions to Ghana’s power sector while exploring new opportunities for growth and development.

Source: GNA