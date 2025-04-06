TDC Ghana pays $1m for software that company can’t access – MD

The IT department of the TDC Ghana Limited is said to have paid $1 million to a contractor for a software, but the company can’t access the said software.

Mr Courage Kafui Nunekpeku, the Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited, has therefore asked the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate some of the company’s past activities.

Mr. Nunekpeku announced this when briefing staff on the state of the TDC during a staff durbar, indicating that he had done extensive assessments in all the company’s departments and realised that “there were issues everywhere.”

“In the coming days there are going to be a lot of investigations. This morning, I have written two letters to EOCO to come and look into something at the IT department. IT contracts were awarded for one million dollars, and we don’t have access to that software, so EOCO will intervene in it,” he added.

He said he had also written another letter to EOCO to look into another issue which he wanted to remain discrete about.

He added that the company would also embark on a lot of property and land audits to confirm initial findings on TDC’s lands.

The MD urged staff of the company who might have some information or were involved in some underhand dealings in the past years to voluntarily approach him with the needed information instead of waiting to be found out.

Mr. Nunepkeku cautioned that “if you don’t come, and we do investigations and find out, I won’t accept any pleas, whether you were a polling agent or have worked in the company for years, because you have been given the opportunity today.”

He further announced that the company would not purchase new vehicles for management staff but would rather buy Urvan buses, a backhoe, a dumper, and a tipper truck, as those were more helpful in the enhancement of TDC.

He called on all staff to cooperate with management in turning the fortunes of the TDC, reminding them that private estate companies were making it; therefore, TDC, with its huge assets and the backing of the state, could be turned into a world-class company.

“There is no way we are going to do this if we are not into it and being intentional about it. We need all of your support to move as a team. It’s not about how much money you want to make; if it’s about that we can make good money in the private sector, but per the instructions we received from the President, TDC should be fixed; if not, the likes of TMA and State Housing Corporation would absorb it,” he stressed.

The MD cautioned that the days of corruption, falsification of invoices, and fraudulent presentation of invoices, among others, must cease, encouraging all staff to be vigilant and probe things.

He said: “For the few weeks that I have been in office, some of the things I have seen will blow your mind. Because I am coming from the private sector, I scrutinise everything. You have to scrutinise the invoice before even forwarding it for approval…

He alleged that he had received an invoice of GH¢45,000 as a bill for washing curtains in a former Managing Director’s house, saying that was outrageous, adding that “Then let’s buy a washing machine at GH¢15,000 and detergent at GH¢1,000 and wash and keep the machine.”

Mr. Nunekpeku urged all the staff to be responsible citizens by protecting the assets of the company and the purse of the country.

Source: GNA