Nigerian woman jailed five years in Ghana for human trafficking

The Achimota Circuit Court has sentenced Nicky Isabella, a 22-year-old hairdresser, to five years imprisonment for trafficking two young Nigerian women to Ghana.

Isabella, popularly known as Bella, lured the victims to Ghana under the pretext of offering them jobs but forced them into prostitution upon arrival.

She was convicted after a full trial presided over by Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong.

The victims, aged 22 and 23, were promised jobs at a supermarket in Adjiringanor, Accra.

Instead, Isabella allegedly seized their earnings and made them swear an oath on a Bible, cutting pieces of their pubic hair and threatening to use them in rituals if they disobeyed her orders.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Isaac Babayi, revealed that Isabella conspired with an accomplice, Nelly, who is currently at large, to traffic the victims from Nigeria to Ghana in May 2024.

ASP Babayi urged the court to impose a harsh sentence to deter similar crimes, emphasizing the premeditated and exploitative nature of Isabella’s actions.

The trial judge considered Isabella’s young age, first-time offender status, and time spent in custody but noted her lack of remorse and the societal threat posed by human trafficking.

Isabella, who had no legal representation, broke down in tears as the sentence was pronounced. Meanwhile, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service is investigating to apprehend Nelly.

The victims have been rescued and are receiving psychosocial support.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) William Ayariga, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, stated, “Ghana is not a safe haven for human traffickers. Those who lure vulnerable people into Ghana and force them into prostitution will face the full force of the law.”

DSP Ayariga highlighted the Unit’s success in securing nine convictions last year, including a 20-year sentence under the Human Trafficking Act.

He reaffirmed the Unit’s commitment to arresting, investigating, and prosecuting offenders.

“We are not slowing down. We will continue arresting, investigating, and prosecuting offenders. No form of human trafficking or migrant smuggling will be tolerated in Ghana. Justice will prevail,” DSP Ayariga said.

Court documents revealed that Isabella admitted to forcing the victims into prostitution and collecting their earnings.

A search of her room uncovered a notebook used for recording proceeds and human hair, which she used to intimidate the victims.

