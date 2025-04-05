Police arrest two suspects over viral firearm discharge video

The Western North Regional Police Command has arrested two individuals suspected of being part of a group seen in a viral video discharging firearms at a funeral.

Frank Afoko, 41, and Kojo Agyapong, 31, were also apprehended for illegal possession of firearms.

A press release signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Michael Nkekesi, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated that the arrests occurred on April 2, 2025, at about 1400 hours.

Personnel from the Western North Police Intelligence Department, with support from the Formed Police Unit, conducted the operation.

The arrests followed investigations into an incident on March 14, 2025, at Attakrom, near Bibiani, where individuals were seen in a viral video openly discharging firearms without lawful authority during a funeral.

“The suspects were interrogated by the Regional Investigation Team led by the Crime Officer, and they admitted to being the individuals featured in the video footage,” the release noted.

Both suspects have been detained to assist with further investigations, while efforts continue to apprehend other individuals involved who remain at large.

The Command reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring safety and security in the region and encouraged the public to provide any information that could aid in locating the remaining suspects.

Source: GNA