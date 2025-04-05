Minister directs Ashanti police to dismantle ‘Tinka’ immediately

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Minister for the Interior, has given the Ashanti Regional Police Command a six-month ultimatum to dismantle ‘Tinka’, a notorious drug den within Alabar area in the Kumasi metropolis.

The notorious drug den in the centre of the city is also the base for trading in stolen items such as mobile phones, laptops and other valuable gadgets as well as the home of drug addicts and other various criminal activities.

The area had over the years posed a serious threat to residents and traders, but the security agencies had made little or no efforts to uproot the various criminal gangs from the area.

Speaking during a meeting with police officers at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Alhaji Muntaka pointed out that, dismantling the notorious criminal den would ensure the safety of residents, visitors and traders in the Kumasi metropolis.

The prevalence of drug trafficking and abuse has emerged as a pressing concern in Ghana, paralleling the destructive impacts of illegal mining, commonly referred to as “Galamsey.”

The Interior Minister underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to combatting these vices, emphasizing the vital role of law enforcement in maintaining public order and safety.

He pledged to provide the necessary resources and support to enable the police to effectively carry out their responsibilities in tackling drug-related crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, and assured him of the police force’s commitment to diligently address the issue of ‘Tinka’.

The collaborative efforts between the government and law enforcement agencies signify a united front against the proliferation of drugs and criminal activities in the region.

By enhancing enforcement measures and enhancing community engagement, the authorities aim to stem the tide of drug trafficking and protect the welfare of the populace.

The resolve to combat these challenges reflects a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the nation’s security.

Source: GNA