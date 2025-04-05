Ghana reports fewer than 300 malaria deaths in 2024

Ghana recorded fewer than 300 malaria deaths in 2024, a significant decline from over 2,000 a decade ago.

The country also reduced malaria parasite prevalence from 28 per cent in 2011 to about nine per cent in 2022.

This was disclosed by Dr. Nana Yaw Peprah, Deputy Programme Manager of the National Malaria Control Programme, during an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a Malaria Quiz event organised by the Ghana Health Service ahead of World Malaria Day on April 25.

Organised in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, the quiz’s grand finale featured Holy Child R/C Basic School in Tema West Municipality, which won with 44 points, followed by Nii Kojo Ababio Basic School in Accra Metro with 41 points, and Dansoman “2” Basic School in Ablekuma West with 38 points.

Dr. Peprah explained that in 2011, approximately 28 out of every 100 people sampled had a malaria parasite, but this figure decreased to about nine out of 100 in 2022.

He said that these achievements were made with only 50 per cent of the required funding.

Dr. Peprah noted that with adequate resources, malaria could potentially be eliminated.

He highlighted the pilot malaria elimination programme in 21 districts in the Greater Accra Region, aiming to eradicate the disease within five years.

“Eliminating malaria is possible when communities get involved and own the fight,” he said, adding that campaigns and activations, including school-based quizzes, were part of efforts to empower students to become ambassadors for malaria elimination in their communities.

The event rewarded Holy Child R/C School contestants with laptops, certificates, stationery, and branded t-shirts.

The school also received a projector, a dustbin, and a Veronica bucket.

Contestants from Nii Kojo Ababio received laptops, certificates, stationery, and branded t-shirts, while the school got a dustbin and a Veronica bucket.

Dansoman “2” Basic School contestants were awarded tablets, stationery, and branded t-shirts, with the school also receiving a dustbin and a Veronica bucket.

Source: GNA