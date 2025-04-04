Lack of infrastructure impeding enrolment of more medical students at KNUST 

Inadequate lecture theatres, seminar rooms and laboratories at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), is impeding the enrolment of more medical students at the School of Medical Sciences (SMS) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

Professor Akwasi Antwi-Kusi, Dean of KNUST-SMS, who stated this, said the School had the potential of admitting more students, but the lack of adequate teaching and learning infrastructure, such as lecture theatres and seminar rooms at KATH was hindering the plans.

The School, this year alone, shortlisted some 1,040 applicants with aggregate six (6) to eight (8) for interview to be admitted, but were able to admit only 240 of them, denying almost 800 brilliant students the opportunity to read medicine at the KNUST.

Speaking at the 50th Anniversary of the KNUST-SMS in Kumasi, he pointed out that, after five decades, the School was yet to have its own office accommodation for lecturers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

“Again, even though our combined class of the medical and dental students stands at 320, our classrooms at KATH can only accommodate 120 students.

Our clinical students, therefore, shuttle between the University and the KATH for lectures and examinations, a distance of 15 kilometres.

Aside from the wear and tear and huge transport running cost, the effect on the students and their clinical work cannot be quantified” Prof Antwi-Danso bemoaned.

He said the alumni of the school were embarking on a legacy project to construct a 400 capacity multi-purpose lecture theatre at KATH.

The project estimated at GH¢50,000,000.00 will have offices, seminar rooms, students’ clinic and a canteen among others, to enhance learning and research ensuring that medical professionals were equipped to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare system, including equitable distribution of doctors across Ghana.

Prof Antwi-Danso used the occasion to call on stakeholders to generously contribute towards the project, while urging corporate organizations to invest in medical education as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

On other matters affecting delivery of quality service, he called on the government to review the fees for medical education and give special loans to medical students.

He explained that underfunding had been one the greatest challenges since medical education was expensive.

According to him, in the United States of America, average medical school tuition was $60,000 a year, while in Ghana it was only GH¢10,000.00 leaving medical schools underfunded in Ghana affecting infrastructure, equipment, faculty salaries and resources.

The Anniversary is being held on the theme: “A Glance at the Past, A Glimpse into the Future.”

Source: GNA