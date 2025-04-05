Madam Botchwey pays courtesy call on King Charles

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the new Commonwealth Secretary-General, has paid a courtesy call on King Charles, the Head of the Commonwealth, at Windsor Castle in London.

Madam Botchwey, former Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration officially assumed office as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth on April 1, 2025, pledging to advance the values of the Commonwealth Charter in a world marked by rising tensions and shifting alliances.

Madam Botchwey, who succeeds Madam Patricia Scotland, is the first African woman and the second African overall to lead the association of 56 countries.

The Commonwealth represents a third of the world’s population and more than a quarter of the United Nations membership.

Source: GNA