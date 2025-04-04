IMF urges US and global partners to resolve trade disputes

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the United States of America (USA) to resolve trade tensions with global partners to prevent further slowdown in economic growth.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump imposed export tariffs ranging from 10 to 50 per cent on Ghana and over 180 countries, citing a national emergency caused by foreign trade and economic practices.

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of IMF, cautioned that the decision could significantly impact the global outlook amidst sluggish growth.

“We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty,” she said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

She noted that the Fund was evaluating the macroeconomic implications of the tariffs and added, “It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy.”

The IMF will release the findings in the World Economic Outlook during its Spring Meetings with the World Bank later this month.

Source: GNA