GhIPSS hosts Kenya Central Bank delegation on study tour of Ghana payment systems  

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Ltd (GhIPSS) has hosted a seven-member delegation from the Central Bank of Kenya on a study tour aimed at exploring how Ghana has modernized its payment systems.

Led by Mr. Gerald Nyaoma, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, the team visited Ghana from the 17th to 21st of March 2025, spending time at the Bank of Ghana and GhIPSS to learn about innovations which have transformed electronic payments in the country.

Under the leadership of Mr. Archie Hesse, GhIPSS has rolled out multiple electronic payment systems that have significantly reduced Ghana’s reliance on cash transactions.

These include the introduction of Near Real Time Payments on the clearing platform Ghana’s instant payment system (GIP), Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI), GhQr, GhanaPay mobile money service and other services that have enhanced convenience and financial inclusion.

As part of the study tour, GhIPSS exchanged knowledge on Ghana’s Interoperability Journey, the Operations of the Instant Payment System, the Governance and Ownership of Instant Payment Platforms and the collaborative efforts with partner banks on GhanaPay implementation and usage.

The discussions focused on insights into how Ghana’s payment system functions and the key factors driving its success.

Kenya, a pioneer in mobile money through platforms like M-Pesa has a robust mobile money ecosystem, however, Ghana is one of the leaders in terms of diversification of payment platforms.

Ghana’s strides in payment interoperability, which allows seamless transactions across different mobile networks and financial institutions, offer valuable lessons for Kenya.

The visit presented an opportunity for both nations to exchange ideas on improving their payment ecosystems and responding to the evolving needs of their populations.

The exchange of knowledge between Ghana and Kenya in payment systems development holds numerous benefits for both countries.

Enhanced payment systems boost financial inclusion, economic growth, and digital innovation. By adopting best practices from Ghana, Kenya can further improve the reach and efficiency of its payment platforms, ensuring that more people can access secure, convenient, and affordable financial services.

In a statement, Mr. Archie Hesse, the CEO of GhIPSS, highlighted the mutual benefits of the exchange: “We are thrilled to host the Kenyan delegation and engage in meaningful discussions about advancing payment systems across our countries.

The collaboration between Ghana and Kenya offers a unique opportunity to explore how we can build more robust, diversified, and interoperable payment ecosystems to serve the evolving needs of our populations.”

The shared knowledge and insights will undoubtedly influence future policies and innovations, helping both nations to remain at the forefront of the ongoing digital transformation of Africa’s financial sector.

Source: GNA