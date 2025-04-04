Police arrest nine Ghanaians, two Burkinabes over illegal mining

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested eleven persons at Fichser near Bunsu, over alleged illegal mining, popularly known as “Galamsey”.

A police press release issued by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Foster Owusu and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the suspects were made up of nine Ghanaians and two Burkinabes were arrested on April 2, 2025, based on a formal complaint.

The release gave the names of the Ghanaians as Kwaku Owusu, 42, Philip Tetteh, 52, Abdul Raham, 27, Philip Duvor 40, Joseph Asare, 32, Charles Manu, 35, Joseph Araboga, 32, Daniel Bangah, 20 and Amoaho Isaac, 25, whilst the Burkinabes were Jey Done, 40 and Adomah Bouba, 25.

“The police also recovered one excavator which has since been impounded,” it added.

All the suspects, it said, were in police custody and being processed to face Justice.

“We would like to assure the general public especially the communities within the Eastern South Regional Police Command, that the Ghana Police Service remains resolute in fighting crime and maintaining law and order in the country, it stated.

Source: GNA