Swedru police impounds alleged missing ECG cables

The Agona Swedru Police have impounded a truck fully loaded with some suspected missing ECG cables, at Awombrew in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region.

Two suspects, Mohamed Suleman, driver and Abdul Basit, his mate have been arrested and are currently assisting the Agona Swedru Police in its investigations.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vida Yankey, Swedru District Commander, told newsmen at Swedru that the vehicle was impounded upon a tip off by some residents of Gomoa Awombrew.

She said the driver and his mate upon interrogation, informed the police that they were sending the cargo to one Alhaji at Suhum in the Eastern region.

The District Commander said the suspicion of residents were heightened when the truck carrying the cargo suspected to be some ECG cables that got missing at Tema Port, broke down on that stretch.

ASP Yankey said the District Command quickly dispatched a policer officer together with some men to the scene and the two suspects were arrested.

ASP Yankey said the two would soon be arraigned before court, while investigations continued to unravel the mystery behind the transportation of the suspected missing cables.

Source: GNA