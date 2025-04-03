Man accused of fraud cries after court frees him

Samuel Twumasi, a 37-year-old driver wept uncontrollably when an Accra Circuit Court discharged him on charges of conspiracy and two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

When the matter was called, prosecution led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu told the court to discharge Twumasi because the Police did not have enough evidence to prosecute him.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah therefore discharged Twumasi.

Soon after Twumasi was discharged, he wept uncontrollably as he stepped out of the dock.

Although some police officers tried to comfort him, by saying “Barima nsu,” Twumasi could not hold his tears.

Apparently, Twumasi was unable to execute the court bail extended to him and was in custody of the Police.

Twumasi was standing trial with Isaac Danso, a 38-year-old Communication Consultant. They were facing the same charges.

Danso was not in court when Twumasi was discharged.

Prosecution told the Court that Danso had been arrested by the Police again and was in custody of the Police at Kasoa.

Twumasi ‘s discharge meant that Danso was going to stand trial alone.

Danso is accused of collecting $4,000 from Adinan Lamidi under the pretext of obtaining Canadian visa.

Again, he is being held for allegedly collecting $2,000 from one Marwan Mustapha under the pretext of obtaining Canadian visa but failed.

On September 15, 2024, the accused persons were arrested.

Source: GNA