Bushmeat traders, hunters launch association to regulate activities

Traders in Bushmeat and the hunters have launched the National Bushmeat Association of Ghana to effectively regulate their business activities.

It is also to promote the sustainability of the bushmeat industry and benefit key actors in the industry and biodiversity conservation.

Bushmeat is meat from wildlife species hunted for human consumption and sold in notable markets such as Atwemonom in Kumasi, Tarkoradi Market, Techiman and the Kantamanto markets.

It is a primary source of fresh animal protein and income to hunters and the traders.

In Ghana, types of bushmeat hunted include monkeys, bats, grass cutter, antelope and giant rats.

Madam Comfort Badu, the Queenmother of the Atwemonom Bushmeat Traders Association, and President of the National Association, said it would help educate hunters who used dubious means to hunt by drawing them closer.

” Some hunters use carbide to hunt in the wild, getting those people in the Association will prevent them from engaging in such practices. The health of the citizenry is essential,” she stated.

Madam Badu said the Association would ensure that the bushmeat industry could continue to exist to benefit stakeholders as well as ensure the safety of consumers and animals in the wild.

She said the Association was also to foster unity, facilitate skills for members, regulate prices and avoid hoarding of meat, help promote food safety and to help facilitate conservation of new lives.

The President recommended bushmeat to diabetic and hypertensive patients, explaining that the animals chewed grass, so their meat was healthy for humans.

Mrs Monica Quansah, the President, Kantamanto Bushmeat Traders Association, said bush fires displaced the animals in the wild leading to the extinction of various species.

That affected their businesses since there would be lack of games for sale, she said.

Mr Patrick Essumang, Secretary of the Association encouraged the media to reach out to them with questions instead of misinforming the public about bushmeat.

The elected Executives are Madam Comfort Badu, President, Mr Yaw Fosu Vice President, Mr Patrick Essumang Secretary, Mrs Monica Quansah Organising Secretary, Mr Ishmael Asibi, Assistant Organising Secretary and Grace Tiwaah, Treasurer.

Source: GNA