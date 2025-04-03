Ghana Black Stars to feature in Unity Cup in London

Ghana’s men’s senior national team, the Black Stars, will compete at the 2025 Unity Cup featuring Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The tournament billed “The Best in the West – the Afro Classico Contest” would see these four national teams compete for the coveted trophy.

The first semi-final clash of the cup match would see the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago take on the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The following day, May 28, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Black Stars of Ghana to determine who has the bragging rights in West Africa.

The four teams will play again on Saturday, May 31, in a double-header with two games to decide who will take the bronze place, followed by the final to see who will lift the Unity Cup 2025.

Two-time Unity Cup winners Nigeria may start as favourites given their FIFA ranking and recent performances.

However, the form book goes out of the window when playing their West African rivals Ghana, who will be returning to London, where they previously inflicted a 4-1 routing of the Super Eagles.

Rotimi Pedro of AfroSport, the organisers of the event, stated, “I am proud to announce that the Unity Cup is back. It has been a long road to revive this important community event, and we are happy that fans of African and Caribbean football will get to see international football of the highest calibre at The Unity Cup 2025.”

Andy Howes, Co-Director of AfroSport, added, “The Unity Cup is a tournament that really does evoke the often-used phrase ‘an event that goes beyond sport. But with the array of elite stars and the profile of the teams involved, this event is not only important in terms of its cultural significance but also reflects the growing commercial importance of African and Caribbean football, as well as the growing demographic of Black football fans within English football.”

Source: GNA