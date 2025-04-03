Ja Rule tours Ghana Museum to savour African culture 

Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, internationally acclaimed American rapper and actor, popularly known as Ja Rule, has toured Ghana’s National Museum to acquaint himself with the African culture.

The tour, which also connects with his roots, came ahead of the commissioning of a six-unit classroom block for the Nuaso Anglican Primary School in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region on Tuesday.

Ja Rule, accompanied by his wife, Aisha, and the Chief Executive Officer of Pencils of Promise, Mr Leslie Engle, and representatives of the Ghana Tourism Authority, among other officials, were introduced to the origins of Ghana, Ghanaian kingship, rites of passage, Northern and Southern settlements, and Stools

They also had a feel of Ghanaian cuisines, Kente fabric, spider web and Adinkra symbols among other things.

The rapper said the tour had provided him with a deeper meaning and understanding of the African history, describing African culture as “rich”.

He praised Ghanaians for promoting the nation’s culture to the rest of the world, adding: “Everytime I come here, I’m learning new things about my African culture.”

“African culture is amazing and Ghanaian culture is becoming the forefront of African culture in Western civilization.”

The legendary rapper expressed gratitude to Pencils of Promise for seeing to the execution of the school project, as education was dear to his heart and so he was honoured to be part of the project.

He said sports constituted an important part of his life and would want to inculcate that into the school children by constructing a gymnasium in addition to the school block so that the pupils could play various sports for their holistic development. “I will also start the construction of another classroom block to make education accessible to more children. This is going to last way beyond me and my family and also leave a legacy for long, long time beyond my years,” Ja Rule said.

Mr Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known in Ghanaian music circles as Rex Omar, who is also the Coordinator and Presidential Staffer responsible for Black Star Experience, said Ja Rule’s kind gesture was an exemplary one.

“If a foreigner comes here and invests in education, it’s a challenge for us who are here to also do our best to give back to society so that together we can develop as a country,” he noted.

Mr Leslie Engle, the Chief Executive Officer, Pencils of Promise, highlighted the critical role of education, adding that equal access to education served as the surest way to transform the world.

Mr Freeman Gobah, the Country Director, Pencils of Promise, said the organisation had built 206 classroom blocks in 206 communities and invested in teachers, water and sanitation and menstrual hygiene among other things.

