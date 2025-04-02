Governments’ aggressiveness toward nuclear power programme not as we wish – Dr. Yamoah

Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director of Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), has expressed concerns over the lack of sufficient aggressiveness from the government in advancing the country’s nuclear power programme, stating that progress has not met expectations.

Speaking during a nuclear media meet-up aimed at updating media professionals on nuclear reporting, Dr. Yamoah acknowledged the many challenges facing the nuclear power initiative, including limited resources and competing national priorities.

He noted that while governments could not be entirely blamed, the urgency needed to drive the project forward had not been fully realized.

“I will say that governments’ aggressiveness towards the nuclear power programme is not as I wish to see, and that is the fact, but on the other hand, you can’t blame them. The football people are pulling for their interest, the media is pulling for their interest, and school feeding and roads are all demanding their interests,” Dr. Yamoah said.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Yamoah pointed out that there had been significant engagement with governments regarding the nuclear project but added that, more investment, both human and logistical, was needed to ensure its successful implementation.

He further clarified that the nuclear programme was part of a broader budget allocation to various agencies under the sector ministry, rather than a standalone budget for the project itself.

He emphasized that the continuity of the programme from one government to another had allowed NPG to maintain momentum and remain optimistic about the future.

Dr. Yamoah expressed hope that with ongoing efforts to engage the ministry, budget allocations would increase in subsequent years to provide the necessary resources for the project’s growth.

On the current status of the programme, Dr. Yamoah highlighted that Ghana’s nuclear power development was already at an advanced stage.

He reiteated that the primary focus now was securing adequate funding to push the project forward.

He mentioned that extensive engagements had been held with stakeholders regarding the acquisition of sites and equipment for the nuclear project.

Additionally, Ghana has signed a framework agreement with vendors involved in the project, with further negotiations ongoing.

A key development in the programme was the arrival of a modern nuclear power plant simulator (E2 Centre) at the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences. The simulator will play a pivotal role in building local capacity and enhancing the country’s understanding of nuclear energy.

Dr. Yamoah noted that this would not only support Ghana’s goal of generating affordable energy but also position the country as a training hub for nuclear power in Africa.

Dr. Yamoah also underscored the broader economic potential of nuclear power, emphasizing that its benefits went beyond electricity generation.

“Nuclear is not just for electricity; it has the potential to transform Ghana’s entire economy. The nuclear power plant is the driver of industrial growth, which will align with Ghana’s broader industrialisation goals,” he said.

He maintained that as the programme progressed, the continued support from the government and stakeholders would be crucial to the successful realization of Ghana’s nuclear energy aspirations.

Source: GNA