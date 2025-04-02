Fisheries Ministry suspends licenses of four industrial trawl vessels

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Fisheries Commission have suspended the fishing licenses of four industrial trawl vessels operating within Ghana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The 12-month suspension was due to repeated violations of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), and the Fisheries Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1968).

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the ministry, indicated that, “The vessels—Meng Xin 10, (Owners: Nassa Co. Ltd.), Florence 2 (Owners: Akrafi Fisheries), as well as Long Xiang 607 and Long Xiang 608 (Owners: Wannimas Complex Co. Ltd.), were found to have engaged in multiple illegal fishing practices, including unauthorised transshipment, dumping of fish, fishing in restricted zones and harvesting of juvenile fish.”

It added that these practices severely threaten Ghana’s marine ecosystem, undermine efforts toward sustainable fisheries management and adversely affect the livelihoods of coastal fishing communities.

“In accordance with Sections 76(1) and 76(2) of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), which empower the minister to suspend licenses of vessels involved in repeated illegalities, the affected vessels have had their licenses suspended for a period of twelve (12) months, effective 1st April 2025.”

It stated that Ghana’s fisheries sector has long been challenged by overfishing and Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, which continue to endanger marine biodiversity, erode the income of artisanal fishers and compromise national food security.

The Ministry explained that practices such as illegal transshipment, locally known as Saiko, have particularly contributed to the depletion of key fish stocks and damaged the integrity of marine governance.

“Section 132 of Act 625 criminalises illegal transshipment, while Regulation 33(2) of L.I. 1968 explicitly prohibits transshipment between industrial vessels and canoes,” it stated, adding that these violations were not only breaches of domestic law but also contravene international obligations and hinder progress toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal 14, which seeks to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.

It expressed worry that despite ongoing stakeholder engagement, education and regulatory reforms, certain industrial fishing operators continue to act with impunity, reiterating the ministry’s unwavering commitment to strict enforcement of fisheries laws and regulations as part of its mandate to safeguard Ghana’s marine resources.

It also cautioned all fishing operators – industrial, semi-industrial, and artisanal –to comply fully with the provisions of the law, adding that continued violations would attract sanctions including license suspensions, cancellations and legal action.

“The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission remain resolute in its mission to promote responsible and sustainable fisheries management in Ghana for the benefit of present and future generations,” it added.

Source: GNA