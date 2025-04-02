Education Minister urges educational institutions to allow students to practise their religious faith

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has called on the management of schools in the country to allow students to practice their religious faith without hindrances.

He said, “Every Ghanaian child is entitled to the full benefit of the rights and freedoms guaranteed under the constitution, so are the child and school.”

The Minister made the call in a statement from the Public Relations Unit of the ministry when he joined a congregation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect to observe the Eid Ul-Fitr prayers in Tamale.

On Saturday March 29, 2025, the Ghana Muslim Students Association of Ghana, in a statement, expressed their disappointment over the decision of Saint Roses Senior High in Akwatia in the Eastern Region to deny Muslim students the opportunity to go home to observe this year’s Eid-Ul- fitr.

It could be recalled that the Minister, on March 4, 2025, issued a strong warning to educational institutions across the country to desist from imposing religious restrictions on students.

Emphasising Ghana’s secular status, he stated that no student should be prevented from practising their religion and called for strict compliance with the constitutional provision of religious freedom.

Mr Iddrisu said Ghana is a secular state, and urged the educational institutions to allow students to practice their religion freely as the constitution allowed, and called on all to uphold strict compliance with religious freedom.

Source: GNA