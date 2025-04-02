Governance expert warns Assembly Members against corruption

Local governance expert Richard Fiadomor has cautioned Assembly Members in the various assemblies against corrupt practices during the upcoming confirmation of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He warned that the process should not be seen as an opportunity to enrich oneself, describing it as “cocoa season”.

According to him, Assembly Members have a responsibility to perform their duties without bribery or corruption and their role is to either confirm or reject the nominees based on their merits but not personal gain.

Dr. Fiadomor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed satisfaction with the list of nominees released by President John Dramani Mahama for the Volta Region and hoped that the nominees would be endorse by assembly members for progress in various assemblies.

“The confirmation process is for development purposes, not for personal enrichment, and nominees can support assembly members with transportation fares, but they should avoid making it seem like a bribe, as this is against the law,” he said.

He believed that assembly members were in a better position to decide on the nominees, as they may be more familiar with their strengths and weaknesses while encouraging them to conduct their own investigations into the nominees’ experiences and capabilities.

Dr. Fiadomor commended President Mahama for the policy to allocate funds to pay assembly members monthly which could help alleviate their economic burdens and foster adequate development and progress of many communities within the country.

“The confirmation of MMDCEs is a critical step in local governance, and it is essential that the process is transparent and free from corruption and expertise and guidance can help ensure that assembly members make informed decisions.”

Some MMDCE nominees GNA engaged with, expressed the hope and confidence that they would receive the required two-thirds votes from the Assemblies to enable them to get the nod to spearhead the development of the assemblies.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council, through Mr. Augustus Awity, the Chief Director, has since announced the confirmation dates for MMDCEs, which would commence from Wednesday, April 2 to Friday, April 11 in the various district assemblies within the region.

As the confirmation process approached, Assembly Members were urged to prioritise the development needs of their communities and ensure that the nominated MMDCEs are capable of driving progress and improvement in their areas.

Some residents in Keta who spoke to GNA believed that the Volta Region has a rich history of community-driven development initiatives and must be poised to benefit from effective local governance and reminded assembly members to uphold their integrity during the process.

Source: GNA