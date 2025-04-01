Tema Port, ECG Management must answer for missing containers – Majority Leader

Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga has demanded accountability from the management of both the Tema Port and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This follows a revelation emerging that over 1,300 containers belonging to the ECG have vanished from the Tema Port.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr Ayariga emphasised, “This country must change. I’m happy that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition has promised to go to the root of this matter, and he has the full support of this House to hold all those who were involved in this exercise accountable, from the leadership of ECG to the leadership of the Tema Port.”

The disappearance of the containers filled with essential equipment was uncovered during an investigation.

Authorities later discovered alleged stolen ECG cables, components of the missing containers, being melted into blocks and processed into aluminum rods for export at aluminum smelting facilities in Shai-Osudoku.

Mr Ayariga, also the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bawku Central stressed the need for a thorough investigation, stating, “and those who specifically stole the containers out of the port should also be held accountable.

“The companies that, over the years, have been exporting aluminum products. We need to investigate them, where they have been sourcing their aluminum products,” he said.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for swift action to address the issue.

Source: GNA