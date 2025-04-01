Minority Caucus raises alarm over critical security concerns in Ghana

The New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed grave concerns over several critical security matters in Ghana.

They said this included the alleged mysterious disappearance of 12 containers filled with gold and cash, suspected cocaine and cash trafficking through private jets, and a reported pirate attack on a Ghanaian fishing vessel.

Addressing a section of the media at a Press Conference in Parliament on Tuesday, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South and Ranking Member on the Interior and Defence Committee of Parliament, said the legitimate question Ghanaians were asking was whether the government through National Security intended to divert the 12 containers of gold and cash, only to turn around to deceive the public in the end?

He also raised concerns about two alleged private jets; AirMed flight N823AM and Cavok Air, which landed at the Kotoka International Airport in March 2025, carrying suspicious cargo believed to be cocaine and cash.

“We call on the National Security, to make full disclosure of the content of the cargo carried by these two aircraft into the country and carried what was carried out by the same aircraft to Gran Canaria,” he added.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour also expressed concern about an alleged reported pirate attack on a Ghanaian fishing vessel, “MENGXIN 1,” which occurred in Ghanaian waters on March 27, 2025.

While urging a full-scale investigation into the incident, the Caucus called on the government to resource the Ghana Navy with the required complement of Offshore Patrol Vessels to safeguard Ghana’s waters.

He said as Ghana’s ranking of being the second most peaceful country in Africa was at stake, the Minority Caucus had concluded that it was imperative that under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the country remained safe and not degenerate into a safe haven for pirates, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

Mr Kofi Amankwa Manu, NPP MP for Aktwima Kwanwoma and Deputy Ranking, Interior and Defence Committee of Parliament, said the issue was a security issue that called for a collective effort and the minority would play its part and called on others to do same.

Mr Amankwa Manu advised against the politisitation of Ghana’s security and accord it the needed attention.

Source: GNA