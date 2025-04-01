KAAF University receives presidential charter  

KAAF University at Gomoa Fetteh has been granted a presidential charter, making it fully autonomous institution to award certificates, diplomas and degrees for all its programmes accredited by Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

KAAF University, alongside 13 other private universities in the country, officially received the charter on December 19, 2024, after they met the full required standard of autonomy and excellence in tertiary education.

Mr Frimpong Okyere, Registrar of KAAF University, at a media briefing to unveil the university’s new logo, said the elevation would further its vision of preparing students to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, Creative Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) fields of study and research to succeed in the 21st century as leaders and innovators.

He said: “KAAF will embark on innovative initiatives to make its students globally competitive and well-recognised.

“Obviously, this unprecedented feat was earned after a very rigorous multi-stage review process that assessed several key performance indicators which included the University’s governance and management, infrastructure, finance, curriculum development, teaching and learning and societal engagement.

“This significant award is not only a testament to KAAF University’s unwavering commitment to quality education and innovation but also represents compliance with a major piece of legislation and regime change that will ensure that we continue in operation to serve its past, present and growing prospective domestic and international students.”

KAAF University was established in 2006, conceptualised on the Adinkra Symbol “Nea Onnim No Sua a, Ohu” and guided by the motto “Knowledge and Excellence”.

In 2008 the university entered a formal affiliation as necessitated by legal framework to commence institutional and programme accreditation and in 2010, it obtained its first accreditation, making a major step towards institutional regeneration to train job-ready graduates.

The journey of the charter officially began when KAAF University submitted its application for a Presidential Charter in April 2022 and after rigorous assessments and evaluations submitted its final response to GTEC in 2024, paving the way for the eventual granting of its Charter”.

The University reassured its past, present and prospective students as well all key stakeholders that it would be here to serve their varied needs, partner with like-minded capital development, and empower students to excel globally” as standards required of autonomy and excellence in tertiary education.

Source: GNA