Ghana President responds to allegations of drug trafficking made by opposition MP

Today April 1, 2025 at a press conference held by the minority at Parliament House, the Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency and former Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, made a call to the relevant security agencies to provide details of a cargo suspected to be cocaine and currency allegedly transported into Ghana from Gran Canaria. According to the MP, Gran Canaria is an island in Spain noted for drug trafficking and money laundering.

The MP said two suspicious flights namely AirMed Flight N823AM (an air ambulance) and Cavok Air private jet Antonov An-12B landed in Ghana on March 20 and March 12 respectively and both departed back to Gran Canaria on March 25, 2025 allegedly carrying suspicious cargo.

“Ghana is suddenly becoming a safe haven for drug trafficking and money laundering and that’s really concerning,” he said on his X profile where he also posted the video of the press conference.

The Minority Caucus then called on the diplomatic community including the United States of America and the United Kingdom to closely monitor this recent trend and help flush out any existential threat which seem to be making Ghana a safe haven for drug trafficking and money laundering in just three months of President Mahama’s government.

But the President responded swiftly in a Facebook post, noting that his attention has been drawn to allegations made at a press conference by an honourable member of parliament, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, regarding two suspicious flights arriving at the Kotoka International Airport suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.



“Government takes all allegations seriously, and to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation, I have directed all relevant investigative agencies – including the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Police CID, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator – to immediately and fully collaborate with the honourable member of parliament so he provides all necessary information to investigate the allegations and take all action necessary to expose any drug dealing.

We will maintain zero tolerance for using Ghana as a transit or final destination for drugs or drug trafficking. The NIB made a high-profile bust of drugs last week, with a street value of $350 million,” he said.

The allegations are serious in the face of the fact that the West Africa region has become a safe haven for drug traffickers in recent times.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi