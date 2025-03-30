Ghana Parliament approves GH¢2.8b for road maintenance

Parliament has approved GH¢2.8 billion for road maintenance this year to enhance transport of goods and services.

In 2024, 43 per cent of the country’s total roads were maintained through re-shaping, gravelling and patching of potholes.

Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, the Chairman of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, told the media in Parliament House, in Accra, that road maintenance formed part of the government’s resetting agenda.

He said the government inherited a total debt stock of GH¢105 billion under the road sector and GH¢109 billion commitment to road contractors.

The arrears commitment under the road sector referred to ongoing road projects as well as those stalled and road contracts signed.

Mr Adjei Mensah said efforts were underway to re-introduce the road tolls via innovative technology to boost government’s revenue mobilisation drive.

The legislator, also the Member of Parliament for Wassa East in the Western Region, expressed optimism that the Government’s $10 billion strategic infrastructure agenda, christened the “Big Push” would invariably improve the conditions of roads across the country.

Meanwhile, Parliament in the early hours of Saturday, March 29, passed the Appropriation Bill, giving authorisation to Ghana’s Finance Minister to spend public funds for various proposed programmes and projects outlined in the budget.

Therefore, government can take funds from the Consolidated Fund, public funds and other related matters.

Source: GNA