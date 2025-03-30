WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results of private candidates, withholds others   

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2024 WASSCE provisional results for private candidates.

The release of the results, which constitutes the second in series, saw 17, 596 males and 21,131 females registering for the examination.

A statement issued by the Council in Accra, however, indicated that the subject results of 303 and entire results of 108 candidates had been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations.

The Council detected some malpractices during the conduct of the examination and during its marking exercise, it said, adding that: “The results are available online at www.waecgh.org.”

The statement cautioned the public to be wary of scammers who may contact candidates and promise them to upgrade their results for a fee payable through mobile money.

“Candidates are to note that WAEC’s results database is well secured, and all results can be authenticated,” it said.

“Institutions and organisations are, therefore, advised to confirm or verify results presented to them directly from WAEC or access the confirmation/verification service online at the WAEC official website, www.waecgh.org.”

WAEC lauded all stakeholders who in diverse ways supported it in the successful conduct of the examination and release of results.

A total of 1,354 candidates who registered for the examination were absent.

Source: GNA