Prosecution files further disclosures in James Gyakye Quayson trial

An Accra High Court is to examine further disclosures filed by the prosecution in the trial involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The prosecution told the court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekua Yanzuh, that they have filed new disclosures.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, Counsel for Mr Quayson, confirmed that they were served but “we take the view that it is of no effect to us.”

The MP for Assin North is facing five charges of deceit of public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

He has since pleaded not guilty and been granted bail.

What the prosecution proposed to have filed yesterday should not delay the ruling on the submission of no case.

He said they submitted that it was abuse of the court for them to claim to be providing further disclosures pursuant to the grant of an application made by the accused person.

“Your orders were made in December 2024 to get these further disclosures, and they did not comply, but they asked for more time,” Mr Tsikata said.

He said they were given more time, but they still did not comply, hence an order for written submissions to be filed.

“We complied and filed on February 27, 2025, instead of February 26 because certain court notes which we had requested only became available in the afternoon of February 26.”

He said that it was an abuse of court processes if there was one and they therefore respectively submit that the judge takes note of this serious failure to comply with the orders.

The case was adjourned to April 9, 2025.

Source: GNA