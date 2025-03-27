President makes nominations for DCEs in eight regions

President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and 20 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended), has nominated several persons for appointment to the office of District Chief Executives (DCEs) in eight regions.

The nominations, which are pending approval by the respective assemblies are for districts in the Volta, Oti, Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Savannah and North East Regions.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The DCEs Nominees for the Volta Region include Mr StephenAdom, Ho;

Prosper Kumi, Hohoe; Mr Nicholas Kwabla Worlachie, Ketu South; Reverend Martin Amenaki, Ketu North; Mr Wisdom Bondiru Seade, Keta; Mr Jerry Yaw Ameko, Adaklu and Mr Manfred Tawiah, Afadzato South.

The rest are Alfred Klu Odikro, Agotime-Ziope; Mr Bless Kodjo Katamani, Akatsi North; Mr Daniel Dogba, Akatsi South; Madam Sandra Seyram Kpedor, Anlo; Dedzi Mornyie Addison, Central Tongu, Mr Prosper Francis Dussey, Ho West, Madam Victoria Amefadzl Yawa Doe, North Tongu, Mr Courage Kwame Kokroko, South Dayi, Madam Victoria Dzeklu, South Tongu, Mr Ernest Adevor, North Dayi, whereas that of Kpando is still pending.

For the Oti Region, the Nominees are Dr Sam Suraj Issaka, Akan; Mr Eric Kwaku Oppong, Biakoye; Mr Parke-Davis Magyigbe, Buem; Mr Godfred Koku Koffie, Guan; Safo Nketia, Krachie East; Kofi Martin Anato, Krachie-Nchumuru; Mr Prosper Kwaku Addo, Krachie West; Mr Isaiah Kudjo Dordoe, Nkwanta North, and Mr Joseph Anwti, Nkwanta South.

With regards to the Ashanti Region, the Nominees are Mr Joseph Akparibo, Asunafo North, Mr Benjamin Yinka, Asunafo South; Mr Dauda Hafiz Dabell, Asutifi North; Assibil Donkor Benjamin, Asutifi South; Mr Sampson Plus Oppong, Tano North; and Mr Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, Tano South.

That of the Bono Region include Mr Collins Asoma, Brekum West; Mr Peter Dongi, Banda; Mr Osei Owusu King, Dorma East; Mr Stephen Azorba Awuni, Dormaa West; Mr Dominic Adomah Ameyaw, Dormaa Central; Madam Gloria Opoku Gyamfi, Wenchi; Salia Addisah, Tain; Mr Vincent Antwi Agyei, Sunyani East; Siata Watara, Jaman South; Mr George Andani, Jaman North.

The Nominees for Bono East are Ofornnyl Fredrick K. Nkrumah, Sene East; Khaari Fuseini, Sene West; Mr Dauda Abdul Nassir, Pru East; Mr Samuel Agyapong, Pru West; Mr Isaac Donkor, Kintampo North; Wilfred Zuuri, Kintampo South; Mr Patrick Effah, Nkoranza North; Mr Godfred Dapaa, Nkoranza South; and Johnson Kwabena Adom, Techiman North.

The Nominees for the Savannah Region include Saaka Sinkina, Sawula-Tuna-Kaliba; Mr Abdulai Nassiru, Gonja North; Mr Mahama Fuseini, Central Gonja; Mr Abdul Munin Ewutimah, North East Gonja; and Mr David Rabiu Kassim, Salaga South.

The North East Region DCE Nominees are Mr Ali Joseph Lachiri, Bunkpurugu; Mr Seini Amadu Kofi, Chereponi, Mr Daniel Barichi Bukari, Mamprusi East; Mr Abdul Rahman Abdul-Aziz, Mamprugu Moaduri; Mr Mohammed Rabiu Jabaa, Mamprusi West; and Mr James Alhassan, Yunyoo/Nansuan.

For the Western North Region, the Nominees are Mr Joseph Appiah, Akontombra; Mr Stephen Morcher, Aowin; Mr Francis Amankwah, Bia East; Mr Matthew Annor, Bia West; Mr Sebastian Obeng, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai; Mr Stephen Baidoo, Bodi; Mr Alexander Adu Quist, Juaboso; Mr Dominic Gyasi, Wiawso and Vasco Obuor, Suama.

Source: GNA