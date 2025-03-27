Supreme Court to rule on Akwatia MP’s injunction, contempt cases April 30

The Supreme Court will deliver its ruling on April 30 regarding an injunction application filed by Ernest Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, following his swearing-in.

The court, presided over by Justice Gabriel Pwamang, will also rule on a contempt application against the MP on the same day.

The swearing-in of Mr. Kumi has been challenged by Henry Boakye Yiadom of the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Kumi filed a motion for certiorari and a prohibition order against the Koforidua High Court Judge, arguing that the case was an election petition beyond the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Counsel for Mr. Kumi, Mr. Gary Nimako Marfo, argued that the High Court Judge erred by delivering a ruling on January 6, 2025, without a Gazette Notification and relying on online portal news.

He claimed his client’s right to a fair hearing was breached due to bias and a violation of natural justice.

Mr. Marfo noted that despite multiple applications, including one to arrest the High Court’s judgment, the Judge proceeded with a contempt ruling against the MP.

Mr. Bernard Bediako Baidoo, representing Henry Boakye Yiadom, opposed the injunction application, stating that the Electoral Commission Gazette Notification for Akwatia results was published on December 24, 2024, and confirmed by the Ghana Publishing Company.

“We filed the petition after the Gazette Notification was published,” he said.

Mr. Baidoo argued that the High Court’s interim injunction adhered to court rules and did not warrant certiorari.

He submitted that the application lacked merit as no error of law was demonstrated.

Mr. Justin Amenuvor, representing the Electoral Commission, urged the Supreme Court to rely on court records and accept the Gazette Notification from the Assembly Press.

Source: GNA