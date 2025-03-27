Ghana security agencies called upon to support fuel stations to operate 24 hours  

Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, Chief Executive Officer of National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has called for collaboration from security agencies to implement the 24-hour economy at fuel stations across the country.

Speaking at a special meeting with the Eastern Regional Minister, regional security heads and key stakeholders at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council RCC, in Koforidua on Wednesday, Mr. Tameklo emphasised the importance of strict regulation and enforcement to protect the petroleum downstream industry from criminal activities.

He said the petroleum sector was highly susceptible to criminal activities, including fuel smuggling, illegal siphoning, and fraudulent transactions.

The NPA Boss noted that fuel was a legitimate but highly valuable commodity, making it a target for illicit activities. “We will need the active involvement of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), alongside the NPA’s intelligence unit and other security agencies like the Police, Customs, Fire service to combat all forms of fuel-related crimes”, he said.

Mr. Tameklo hinted on NPA’s future plans to take the security agencies through a specialized training programmes to enhance their capacity in tackling petroleum-related offences and indicated that the government’s plan to roll out a 24-hour economy could only be successful if the security and safety of consumers and petroleum workers were assured.

“Petroleum is a hazardous product, and we cannot afford to overlook safety concerns.

“NPA will work closely with the Fire Service and other security agencies to ensure the highest levels of safety and security,” he emphasized.

His call for security collaboration was crucial given the vulnerability in some filling stations at the closing periods of the night.

Earlier this month, it was reported that masked armed robbers had attacked the Kansaworodo branch of the Total fuel station in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region at dawn.

Fortunately, keys to the safe was with the manager who was not at the premises at the time of the incident, and so the robbers could not get their booty.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Ms Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, pledged the support of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).

She assured the Authority of her full cooperation in ensuring that the NPA’s efforts to ensure safety and compliance with regulations in the petroleum sector are successful in the Eastern Region.

She also proposed that the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) should be integrated into the NPA’s operations across all regions to strengthen security and enhance collaboration and commended the NPA’s commitment to consumer protection and regulatory enforcement.

Source: GNA