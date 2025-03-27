NGO criticizes unregulated bamboo harvesting in Ghana

Advocates for Biodiversity Conservation (ABC), a non-profit environmental organization, has raised concerns over the uncontrolled cutting of bamboo, warning of severe environmental and economic consequences if urgent action is not taken.

Bamboo, a vital natural resource in Ghana, plays a key role in environmental protection, livelihoods, and cultural heritage.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr. Vincent Awotwe-Pratt, Director of Technical Operations at ABC, said bamboo prevents soil erosion, provides wildlife habitats, and regulates water cycles.

“Many communities also depend on bamboo for construction, crafts, furniture, and as a fuel source. However, unsustainable harvesting is threatening its availability, raising alarms among environmentalists,” he said.

Mr. Awotwe-Pratt explained that cutting bamboo without regulation was unsustainable and harmed natural habitats, destabilizing the environment by increasing the risk of soil erosion, flooding, and biodiversity loss.

He noted that Ghana lacked strong policies to regulate bamboo harvesting, leading to over-exploitation, with no significant efforts to restore or expand bamboo forests.

Mr. Awotwe-Pratt, an ecologist, called for policy reforms to ensure sustainable bamboo management.

This includes setting harvesting limits, encouraging replanting, and raising public awareness about bamboo conservation.

“We need a collective effort from government agencies, local communities, and environmental groups to ensure that bamboo remains a renewable resource,” he said.

Mr. Awotwe-Pratt emphasised that sustainable bamboo management in Ghana could contribute to climate change mitigation.

“Bamboo is a fast-growing plant that absorbs carbon dioxide at a higher rate than most trees, making it an effective tool for reforestation and afforestation projects.

“It can also rehabilitate land degraded by illegal mining (galamsey) by absorbing harmful chemicals from the soil,” he said.

Mr. Awotwe-Pratt warned that without immediate action, Ghana risks losing a vital natural resource.

“The preservation of bamboo is not just about saving a plant; it is about safeguarding the future of Ghana’s biodiversity and ensuring a greener, more sustainable tomorrow,” he said.

Source: GNA