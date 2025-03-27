Public health advocates urge reviving physical activity in Ghana as antidote to NCDs

The Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development, Ghana (VAST-Ghana) and the Ghana NCD Alliance (GhNCDA), public health advocates have called for urgent need for physical activities in Ghana to fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

They said, “As Ghana embraces modernization, daily life has undergone a dramatic transformation and traditional forms of physical activity, such as walking long distances or engaging in manual labour, are steadily being replaced by more sedentary behaviours.

“Urbanization has further contributed to this shift, with limited green spaces, increased traffic congestion, and changing work environments discouraging movement.”

They stated that the consequence is the rising prevalence of NCDs, which now account for approximately 45 per cent of all deaths in the country and that this alarming trend calls for urgent interventions to promote active lifestyles nationwide.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Labram Musah, the Executive Director of VAST-Ghana, therefore welcomed President Mahama’s initiation of a “National Recreation Day.”

“We believe the initiative will encourage more keep-fit activities and promote active lifestyles, increase school level physical education, promote traditional games, and strengthen community bond,” it said.

The statement, however, urged that for the initiative to be impactful, it must be effectively implemented and sustained beyond political cycles.

It said sports and recreation facilities provide opportunities for everyone to access and participate in a variety of different sports, dance, exercise, and active recreation.

“Unfortunately, access to these facilities remain limited in many urban and rural areas. We, therefore, advocate for increased investment in recreational spaces to make physical activity more accessible to all Ghanaians,” the statement said.

It said the intervention would require strategic investments in recreational facilities, the enforcement of physical education policies at all levels of the educational system, and the implementing workplace wellness programmes.

“Additionally, new road infrastructure should align with SMART city standards, incorporating dedicated bicycle lanes and pedestrian walkways to encourage active transportation and a healthier urban environment,” the statement advocated.

It said according to World Health Organisation WHO, physical activity encompasses any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that results in energy expenditure.

“This includes a broad range of activities from occupational tasks and household chores to active transport and recreational pursuits. A significant challenge is that contemporary lifestyles often foster sedentary habits, exacerbating physical inactivity – a major risk factor for NCDs,” the statement noted.

It said the 2023 Ghana STEPS Survey indicated that 26 per cent of Ghanaians aged 18–69 years failed to meet the WHO physical activity recommendations of at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

“This insufficient physical activity contributes significantly to obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and other NCD-related issues,” it noted.

The statement said historically, physical activity was intrinsic to daily life in Ghana, embedded within occupational demands and active transport.

“However, urbanization, modernization and evolving economic landscapes have introduced more sedentary jobs and an increased reliance on motorized transportation, leading to decreased physical activity levels.

“Leisure-time exercise is also notably low, especially among women, urban residents, higher-income groups, and adolescent girls,” It stated.

The statement said the benefits of regular physical activity were wide-ranging and significantly reduce the risk of major NCDs, including cardiovascular diseases, type ‘2’ diabetes, certain cancers, assists in blood sugar management, and enhances metabolic processes, making it a vital component of preventive healthcare.

“Additionally, physical activity plays a crucial role in mental well-being, easing the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress. Beyond individual health, physical activity strengthens social cohesion and community involvement,” it noted.

The statement said UNICEF emphasized the fundamental role of physical activity in children’s holistic development, advocating for safe and stimulating environments that promote active play and sports.

UNESCO emphasizes the critical role of Quality Physical Education in fostering lifelong physical activity, framing it as a fundamental human right essential for health, well-being, and social inclusion.

The statement noted that schools serve as crucial environments for fostering lifelong habits of physical activity and that traditional Ghanaian games such as Ampe, skipping, and soccer were historically integral to school curricula, providing both recreational and developmental benefits.

“However, the advent of digital entertainment and shifting cultural norms have led to a decline in these activities. Increased screen time and heightened academic pressures has significantly reduced opportunities for structured play and physical education, exacerbating sedentary behaviours among children,” it stated

The statement said in 2009, the Ministry of Health developed national physical activity guidelines in alignment with WHO recommendations and that these guidelines emphasized aerobic activities such as brisk walking and muscle-strengthening exercises.

“However, awareness and implementation remained limited, posing a major barrier to achieving national physical activity targets,” it noted.

It said a more proactive approach was needed to ensure widespread adoption of these guidelines at both institutional and community levels.

“Promoting physical activity is an investment in the nation’s health and economic development and by implementing comprehensive, multi-sectoral strategies, Ghana can foster a more active and healthier society,” the statement noted.

It stated that a collaborative approach, supported by strong policy enforcement and public awareness initiatives, is essential to reversing the rising tide of physical inactivity in Ghana.

Source: GNA