Former NSB boss, wife move to High Court for bail

A Human Rights Court will on Friday, March 28, hear the bail application put in by Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and his wife Angela Adjei Boateng.

The couple are seeking bail at the court, pending investigations by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

They are said to have filed the motion against the EOCO and the Attorney General following their inability to execute their bail while in custody.

Adu-Boahene was granted bail in the sum of GH¢120 million and his wife, GH¢80 million.

The couple are to provide a justification for each of the bail sums.

The couple have not been able to execute the bail extended to them hence their lawyers have gone before a Human Rights Court (High Court Division) to seek bail pending investigations.

The former NSB boss and wife are being held over an alleged state loot. The couple have been accused of having diverted the state’s money of GH¢39.4 million after signing a $7 million Cyber Defense Software Contract.

They are before the Court on the basis that the bail offered them was “onerous.” and they have spent more than 48 hours in custody, and they had no access to lawyer or lawyers.

Adu-Boahene, the first applicant in the matter, in 2016, was the deputy director of NSB and he became the Director in 2017 till the change of government.

In the case of Angela, the second applicant, she has been involved in business with Adu-Boahene.

On March 20, 2025, the NSB boss arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on board a British Airways flight and was handcuffed and “ferried” to the EOCO cells.

The following day, Angela went to find out how her husband was doing, and she was also arrested immediately. They have since been in the cells of EOCO.

In the motion for bail, the couple held that “they should not be at the sufferance of the respondents (EOCO and Attorney-General) who have clearly shown an intention to continue with this blatant violation of their rights to liberty pending investigations.”

“It would be a travesty of justice to allow the respondents, the captor of the applicants, to determine the reasonable conditions that are requisite for their bail, given their demonstrated utmost bad faith and unmitigated prejudice in the matter.”

Source: GNA