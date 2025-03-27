GNCCI endorses AfCFTA’s business visa initiative, promotes trade efficiency

Mr. Stephane Miezan, President, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has established a renewed commitment and strategic collaboration to overcome longstanding trade challenges and accelerate economic integration across the continent.

He said the high logistics costs, fragmented regulatory frameworks, and cumbersome border procedures remained significant obstacles to seamless business operations across African countries.

The President was speaking during a courtesy call on Mr. Wamkele Keabetswe Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, in Accra.

Emphasizing the need to transition from government-led “guided trade” initiatives to a model driven by a dynamic private sector, Mr. Miezan said true growth would come when businesses are engaged and empowered to lead the conversation.

He highlighted the strategic importance of key regional corridors, most notably, the Lagos-Abidjan route as engines of cross-border economic integration.

“Developing such corridors is not just about building infrastructure; it’s about unlocking new markets and opportunities for our businesses,” he added.

Mr. Miezan introduced the “GNCCI Way” initiative designed to equip young entrepreneurs and women with the skills and resources needed to build their ventures, thereby addressing unemployment and fostering a culture of innovation across Ghana.

Mr. Mene affirmed the AfCFTA Secretariat’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for trade across Africa.

He explained that the AfCFTA Free Movement Protocol designed to facilitate the movement of persons, residence, and establishment has been signed by 33 African countries.

However, only four countries (Rwanda, Niger, Mali, and São Tomé and Príncipe) have ratified the protocol, a challenge that the Secretariat is actively addressing.

Mr. Mene outlined an interim measure for the development of a business visa proposal aimed at simplifying visa procedures for business professionals, ensuring that cross-border trade and talent movement are not stalled while broader ratification efforts continue.

He cited the successful example of visa facilitation between Ghana and South Africa, where nearly 180 business transactions were enabled, as a model for broader implementation across the continent.

Mr. Mene announced that the Secretariat was working on an advanced credits mechanism, often referred to as an “adjustments fund.”

This fund is being designed to provide critical financial support to African businesses, addressing the persistent challenge of limited access to affordable credit.

Mr. Mene said there were detailed plans for a comprehensive Women and Youth Protocol in partnership with key stakeholders, including UNDP and UN Women.

He said the initiative would enhance the participation and empowerment of women and young entrepreneurs within the AfCFTA framework.

“We are ready to work hand-in-hand with the Chamber to drive policies that will transform our trade landscape,” he stated, reinforcing the need for robust private sector engagement to shape and implement market-driven reforms,” he said.

Mr Mene said there were two major events scheduled for 2025 including the West Africa Primary Sector Conference in Lomé, Togo (April 8–9) and a complementary forum in South Africa.

Source: GNA