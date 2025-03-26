Soothsaying: Unveiling the significance of spiritual intermediaries in Konkomba funeral tradition

The Konkomba ethnic group holds dear a profound understanding of death and the afterlife, intricately woven with the ancient practice of soothsaying.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) had the privilege of attending the final funeral rites of Nana Teki at Bonakye-Asuogya in Nkwanta South, where the revered tradition of soothsaying took centre-stage.

At the ceremony, a soothsayer, adorned in traditional regalia, performed sacred rituals, invoking ancestral spirits and practicing divination.

This ancient practice does not only provide solace to grieving families but also offer with them a deeper understanding of the circumstances surrounding a death, while receiving poignant messages from the departed.

Mr Magya Kwesi Ali, an Assembly member from the area said, the Konkomba people firmly believed that the spirits of the deceased continue to influence the living.

Soothsaying, he emphasised, serves as a vital conduit for these interactions, offering family members comfort, guidance, and a profound sense of cultural identity and ancestral connection.

The Konkomba traditional leaders had, however, raised concerns about the increasing influence of modernisation, cautioning against the gradual erosion of these sacred traditions.

They urged Ghanaians to embrace and preserve these cultural practices, recognizing their role in maintaining community cohesion and spiritual understanding.

As the Konkomba people continue to hold dear their ancient traditions, their commitment to preserving their cultural heritage serves as a testament to the enduring power of soothsaying and the afterlife in their funeral traditions.

By Kingsley Mamore

Source: GNA