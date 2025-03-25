Ex-NSB boss, wife’s lawyers challenge Attorney-General over looting claims

Lawyers for Kwabena Adu Boahene, former National Signals Bureau Director, and his wife have accused the Attorney General (AG) of unfairly labeling them as guilty of state looting in public discourse.

In a statement responding to a press conference by Dr. Dominic Ayine, the AG and Minister of Justice, the lawyers said, “Dr. Ayine cheapened the press conference by saying that our clients are still being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).”

They emphasized that investigations must be impartial, ensuring citizens’ rights are protected.

“The power to investigate any Ghanaian for alleged criminal offence has no party colours.

“It is a painstaking exercise to ensure that the rights of citizens are not abused and their personalities rubbished by those who wield powers of the state to conduct that sacred exercise,” the statement added.

At the March 24, 2025, press conference, Dr. Ayine provided updates on Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) and other investigations, including allegations against Adu Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.

The AG alleged they had milked the state.

The lawyers refuted these claims, stating, “Mr. Kwabena Adu Boahene cannot be called a common criminal, and neither can his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.”

They described Adu Boahene as internationally networked and Angela as a successful businesswoman.

The statement denied allegations that Adu Boahene disguised himself upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport.

“It is totally false that he flew economy class to disguise himself as the Attorney General was strenuously projecting it to be.

“Our client was in business class, a fact which is easily verifiable,” it said.

The lawyers also criticized Angela’s arrest on March 21, 2025, when she visited EOCO to check on her husband.

“Rehearsed criminals do not voluntarily go to the place of their arrest. They run away and become fugitives from justice,” the statement argued.

They condemned the AG’s reliance on unverified claims, stating, “It is difficult to come to terms with the fact that the Attorney General is comfortable with the press where there is no proof beyond reasonable doubt.”

“We do not believe a change of government through constitutional means should degenerate into a rest version of rule of law in which the press is fed with pathetic one-sided and untested position by the leader of the Bar.”

“This is unmitigated prejudice with defamation consequences will be prosecuted in the appropriate forum,” the statement said.

The statement described the AG’s assertions about properties allegedly acquired after 2018 as unprofessional, lacking verification, and politically motivated.

“With respect, this disjointed logic exposes the bad faith and desperate attempt to give political colour to the Attorney-General’s own self-confession that investigations are still ongoing,” it said.

The lawyers vowed to seek justice, stating, “We are undaunted. Our sense of law has been violated today. We will pursue justice for our clients.”

Source: GNA