GMet to serve GFD members early warning information 

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has commenced the translation of meteorological products into various information formats to serve the needs of members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations.

For example, the daily weather forecast will be adapted into large print – for people with low vision, braille – for people who are blind, audio – for people with visual impairments or difficulty reading, sign language – for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and easy-to-read language – for people with cognitive disabilities.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, in a speech delivered on his behalf at a forum to commemorate this year’s World Meteorological Day (WMD), said engaging persons with disabilities was an acknowledgement of their right to access to vital meteorological information.

The WMD takes place every year on 23 March, to showcase the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and well-being of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

The theme of World Meteorological Day 2025 is, “Closing the early warning gap together”.

He said the initiative underscored the importance of ensuring that all forms of communication were inclusive, accessible, and effective for everyone.

“In the face of increasing climate impacts and extreme weather events, it is essential that we make weather forecasts, early warnings, and other critical information available to all sectors of society,” he noted.

“No one should be left behind, and the Ghana Meteorological Agency initiative today demonstrates the importance of working together to create a society where every person, regardless of their circumstances, can make informed decisions to protect themselves and their communities.”

Mr George said the government was committed to tackling climate change and building a more resilient country.

The government, he stated, through interventions such as e-transform and Ghana Digital Acceleration Projects, had supported measures aimed at expanding early warning systems, improved methods of early warning communication to support and safeguard lives and livelihoods.

Dr Eric Asuman, the Director General of the GMet said the initiative would promote inclusivity and promote socio-economic development amidst impact of climate crises.

He explained that GMet was engaging the leadership to access their needs, co-create the content and agree on the best channel of dissemination.

“We recognised that the members of the GFD are the hardest hit, in times of drought, floods, storms and increased temperature. In other jurisdictions they have access to these products hence our resolve to do the needful,” he said.

Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, the President of GFD, said its members were experiencing the impacts of climate crises and that the initiative would help them live with the weather changes.

“People living with disabilities need information. How does a deaf, blind person access weather information?” He asked.

