Another Israeli company, ISC Holdings Ltd named in Ghana spyware corruption scandal

The details of an ongoing corruption scandal in Ghana features the purchase of spyware from another Israeli company known as ISC Holdings Limited.

In a press briefing Monday March 24, 2025, the Attorney-General of Ghana, Dr Dominic Ayine, said the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahen had authorized contracts for the purchase of what he describes as ‘cyber defence systems’ from Israeli tech company ISC Holdings Limited.

He stated that instead of paying ISC Holdings directly from government accounts, Adu-Boahen allegedly diverted GH¢49 million (about $7 million at the time) to a private company he co-owned with his wife, known as BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

However, he indicated that of the $7 million transferred, only $1.75 million was forwarded to ISC Holdings. The remaining funds were reportedly channelled into private investments, luxury properties, and undisclosed bank accounts.

“The difference of over 30 million Ghana cedis, which should have gone towards national security infrastructure, ended up in their private pockets,” Dr Ayine stated.

According to the Attorney-General, who is also the Minister of Justice, GH¢39,462,480 is with Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng for “no lawful reason and work done.”

The other Israeli technology company in the middle of yet another Ghana corruption scandal is the NSO Group, the manufacturers of the spyware Pegasus. Some former Ghana government officials connected to the deal were jailed by a High Court in Accra. However, the interest in the deal had not died in Israel, even though nothing is being said about it in Ghana.

In Israel, some citizens and officials are calling for an investigation into suspected corruption related to the sale of the spyware to Ghana. Pegasus is a zero-click software with capabilities to take over devices without any action from the owners. NSO Group has come under intense scrutiny around the world following several reports about its dealings with governments around the globe and the fact that Pegasus has been used to surveil opposition politicians and journalists, the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was brutally murdered in Turkey.

In Ghana, there is evidence that Pegasus has been used to surveil some opposition politicians and journalists.

The National Signals Bureau (NSB) was established by law in 2020 to provide integrated secure signal systems for the national security and intelligence agencies.

According to the law passed by Parliament and assented to by the President in 2020, the NSB is to provide integrated signals systems for the national security and intelligence agencies for the purpose of (a) the security of the State; and (b) protecting and preserving the unity and stability of the State.

The Bureau also provides communication among all Government Security Agencies, maintains key communication installations and emergency call centers, and secures Ghana’s cyberspace against attacks and other e-crime activities.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

